OHS’ Natalie Dickens earns 1st at UIL academics clinic Published 12:08 am Thursday, March 16, 2023

Six students from Orangefield High School’s UIL academics math team attended a clinic hosted by LCM High School.

“A huge thank you to Ricky Ryan for hosting a wonderful, very useful clinic,” OSH said.

Natalie Dickens earned first place in number sense and sixth in mathematics.

Landon Dickens placed fourth in mathematics and sixth in calculator.

The mathematics team also placed second.

Other students attending were Kaitlyn Jenkins, Britney Kilgore, Hector Contreras and Aaron Murray.