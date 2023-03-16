OHS’ Natalie Dickens earns 1st at UIL academics clinic

Published 12:08 am Thursday, March 16, 2023

By Staff Reports

(Courtesy photo)

Six students from Orangefield High School’s UIL academics math team attended a clinic hosted by LCM High School.

“A huge thank you to Ricky Ryan for hosting a wonderful, very useful clinic,” OSH said.

Natalie Dickens earned first place in number sense and sixth in mathematics.

Landon Dickens placed fourth in mathematics and sixth in calculator.

The mathematics team also placed second.

Other students attending were Kaitlyn Jenkins, Britney Kilgore, Hector Contreras and Aaron Murray.

More News

Cost of food forces Orange County restaurant/café to close

Sheriff’s Office says live-in boyfriend charged with murder after Vidor killing

UPDATE: Sheriff’s Office identifies woman after body found wrapped in plastic

Additional details released in drowning deaths of mother, 2 children

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar