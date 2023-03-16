Cost of food forces Orange County restaurant/café to close Published 5:11 pm Thursday, March 16, 2023

VIDOR — A café that has been serving the Vidor community for 15 years will close its doors for the last time April 2, with the owner citing the cost of food as the catalyst.

Sherry Mills, who owns Red Wagon Café with her husband David, said in a social media post that the restaurant has survived three hurricanes, a tornado and COVID, but cannot compete with the current cost of food.

“Some of our prices have doubled and tripled and to make a profit no one would be here anyway,” she wrote. “We will be running out of food items in the next few weeks. (We) are trying to sell down stock before we leave.”

Mills thanked her current and past employees, as well as the community at large.

“That you for allowing us to serve you for 15 years,” she said. “(It) has been a pleasure. Many of you know the struggles we have had here and we tried our best to handle them gracefully. It’s just time to say done.”

Mills ended the post encouraging others to support mom-and-pop businesses “as they do not get the breaks the big chains get. They are struggling to hold on with no end in site.”