Orangefield students perform at Texas Citizen Bee

Published 12:10 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

By Staff Reports

Jackson Droddy is pictured with Major Copeland and Paxton Skibo. (Courtesy photo)

The Texas Citizen Bee is a statewide civic education program and competition.

Public, private, home school and parochial schools compete in the program each year.

This year it was held at Lamar State College Port Arthur.

Orangefield High School participated Thursday.

Sponsored by Melissa Hyatt, team members Major Copeland, Jackson Droddy and Paxton Skibo represented Orangefield and all three did an excellent job.

“They are energized and prepared to get ready for next year’s competition,” a school release said.

More News

GOOD MORNING & BUENOS DíAS — Sammy Estupiñan scores on many fields for Vidor

Competitors and stage set for Stark Reading Contest County Final

“Call of the Wild” coming to The Lutcher Theater

Here is how you can fight child abuse and neglect

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar