Orangefield students perform at Texas Citizen Bee Published 12:10 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

The Texas Citizen Bee is a statewide civic education program and competition.

Public, private, home school and parochial schools compete in the program each year.

This year it was held at Lamar State College Port Arthur.

Orangefield High School participated Thursday.

Sponsored by Melissa Hyatt, team members Major Copeland, Jackson Droddy and Paxton Skibo represented Orangefield and all three did an excellent job.

“They are energized and prepared to get ready for next year’s competition,” a school release said.