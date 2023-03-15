GOOD MORNING & BUENOS DíAS — Sammy Estupiñan scores on many fields for Vidor Published 12:22 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

VIDOR — Samuel “Sammy” Estupiñan is a senior at Vidor High School.

He is committed to several sports, including football and soccer. In fact, he is known for his sportsmanship by giving the opposing team a helping hand when they fall.

He motivates and encourages his team and also brings joy to those around him.

His enthusiastic morning announcements every Friday, beginning with his signature, “Good morning and buenos días!” making all who hear him smile.

Estupiñan is bilingual and plans to use that skill to further himself in his career after college.

He was offered soccer scholarships by two colleges: UDA in England and Bethel College in Kansas. After careful consideration, Sammy chose to sign with Bethel College.

He chose to commit to Bethel rather than UDA because it’s located in the United States and for financial reasons.

“Bethel is great, because I know it will help me as a player,” he said, adding hopes to improve his skills in soccer and make himself a stronger player.

Estupiñan serves on the student council and is a member of Rise Up.

Estupiñan has overcome challenges of doubt and always being brought down by others, saying “I have failed more times than I have succeeded.”

Last year, he only scored two goals and thought he wasn’t good enough but that made him improve and kept him motivated.

This year, he has improved by scoring more than a dozen goals, attributing the jump to practice as kicker on the football team.

“One of my biggest idols is [Cristiano] Ronaldo,” he said. “Just seeing him strive gives me hope that maybe one day I could meet him and even play pro. He really has inspired me a lot. I cannot explain how much I look up to him.”

Estupiñan holds himself to a higher standard because of his late brother, Bernardo Estupiñan. He associates his dedication and perseverance to Bernardo.

In his brother’s last moments, Sammy made a promise to Bernardo that he would never give up. Although Sammy did not specify, the look on his face said his determination goes beyond soccer. He will definitely hold onto this promise forever.

— Written by Maddie Magnuson

Editor’s note: This story was written by senior Maddie Magnuson in cooperation with Vidor High School as part of an Orange Newsmedia series with student journalists attending Orange County high schools. If you would like your school to participate or are interested in nominating a writer or story subject, email stephen.hemelt@orangeleader.com.