Celebrate the Orange County educators who won $10K with their Excellence in Education Awards Published 12:18 pm Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Numerous Orange County educators took home $10,000 apiece as winners of this year’s Wayne A. Reaud Excellence in Education Award.

The Beaumont Foundation of America made the announcement Wednesday morning, naming the 16 recipients of the 2023 awards.

Local winners include elementary teacher Judy Brownlie of Bridge City Intermediate School, middle school teacher Michele Lee Moss of Vidor Junior High School and high school teacher Elizabeth Wernig LeBoeuf of Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School.

Chairman of the Board Wayne A. Reaud said education is the key to a better future, and great teachers are the key to education.

“Our winners are outstanding representatives of excellence in education,” he said.

Teachers are first nominated by campus committees. The winners are selected by the Beaumont Foundation and are honored at an awards banquet May 16.

Each receives $10,000 in recognition of exemplary contribution to the lives of their students.

Since 2009 the Foundation has recognized superior teachers whose dedication and leadership inspire both students and fellow educators.

The awards provide public acclaim and financial rewards to these teachers who are furthering excellence in education throughout Southeast Texas.

Other winners include:

• Beverly Dean, Newton Elementary School, Newton ISD

• Randee Hodgkins, Sallie Curtis Elementary School, Beaumont ISD

• Ashley Lofton, Port Neches Elementary School, Port Neches-Groves ISD

• Jenny McLaughlin, China Elementary School, Hardin-Jefferson ISD

• Kayla D. Conner, Woodville Middle School, Woodville ISD

• Charles M. Dodson, Groves Middle School, Port Neches-Groves ISD

• Miste Tyner Henderson, Marshall Middle School, Beaumont ISD

• Robbi Hussey, CO Wilson Middle School, Nederland ISD

• Karen L. Key, Kountze Middle School, Kountze ISD

• Tiffany Linh Nguyen, West Brook High School, Beaumont ISD

• Vicky Hartt, Nederland High School, Nederland ISD

• Stefanie Wright, Lumberton High School, Lumberton ISD

• Teri Wolfe, Buna High School, Buna ISD