“Call of the Wild” coming to The Lutcher Theater Published 12:16 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

The Lutcher Theater welcomes back Jack London’s classic tale, “Call of the Wild” to life at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. March 21 as part of their Lutcher Incredible Kids’ Events series.

This multi-media adventure mixes classic storytelling with projected illustrations to tell the story of Buck, the magnificent offspring of a St. Bernard and a Scottish Collie.

Kidnapped from his lavish life on a California estate and sent to work as a sled dog during the great Klondike Gold Rush, Buck fights to survive and becomes the most famous dog in the whole history of the northland.

“This show will celebrate the live theater experience for our area students, while promoting creativity and innovation through the use of media and story telling,” said Lynae Sanford, executive director of the Lutcher Theater.

“One actor plays the roles of 25 characters in this story of survival and transformation.”

The show uses a 180 degree projection screen that surrounds the performer.

It features a unique mix of classical illustrations from the book with brand new drawings and animations created by artist Michael Rae.

Lutcher Incredible Kids Events is underwritten by the Stark Foundation and sponsored by Invista, Gopher Industrial and the Lutcher Theater Service Guild. Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults.

To purchase tickets for “Call of the Wild,” call the Lutcher Box Office at 409-886-5535 or visit lutcher.org for more information.

The Lutcher Theater is located at 707 Main Avenue in Orange.