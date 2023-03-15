Bluebird Boat Ramp temporarily re-opening for better access; see the details

Published 2:50 pm Wednesday, March 15, 2023

By Staff Reports

Bluebird Boat Ramp is located at 102 North Farragut in Orange.

Orange County boaters are going to have better access to Sabine River, at least temporarily.

Bluebird Boat Ramp, 102 North Farragut in Orange, is temporarily re-opening Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

It had been closed for parking lot repairs.

The weekend move is due to the City of Orange Boat Ramp being closed for the Spring Break Shootout 2023.

Bluebird Boat Ramp will again close, starting Monday to complete the construction of the parking lot and park.

