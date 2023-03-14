Women in Industries focuses on inspiring Orange County’s next generation Published 1:04 pm Tuesday, March 14, 2023

1 of 4

The Women in Industries organization came to Orangefield High School recently to present the Speed Networking and Mentoring activity.

SETX Women in Industry is a newly formed nonprofit created in 2023 in response to the success of the week-long initiative the group hosted in 2022.

The original group was formed by female leaders representing industrial facilities located along the Sabine-Neches Waterway.

The primary effort of the organization is to introduce students who are interested in pursuing careers in STEM to industry professionals who can act as mentors.

The initiative includes a series of coffee chats at each higher learning institution in the area (Lamar University, LSCO, LIT and LSCPA), where students and industry professionals discuss the path to success; speed-mentoring sessions at local high schools, facilitated by the U.S. Coast Guard; and a flagship luncheon, where high school and college students have an opportunity to build relationships with female leaders in industry.