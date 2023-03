PHOTO FEATURE — Kandis Huff named Bridge City Student of the Month Published 12:16 am Tuesday, March 14, 2023

The Bridge City/Orangefield Rotary Club named Kandis Huff the Bridge City Student of the Month for March.

Kandis plans to attend Houston Christian University to obtain an associate’s in finance and a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

Pictured with Kandis are her father, Russell Huff; counselor Lisa Huckaby and Rotary President Dr. Mark Messer.