Orange woman, mother of 3 dies days after area crash Published 12:20 am Sunday, March 12, 2023

PORT ARTHUR — A family is grieving the loss of a mother of 3 who died less than a week after a vehicular crash.

Nikki Stone, 29, of Orange was driving with her 4-month-old girl on her way to pick up her two young sons when she was in a crash on FM 365 near West Port Arthur Road at approximately 6 a.m. Feb. 26.

The woman’s Ford Focus left the roadway near the 1000 block of FM 365, became airborne and flipped several times, Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said.

The baby was in a car seat and unharmed, but Stone was seriously injured and brought to Christus Hospital St. Elizabeth in Beaumont.

On March 3 her family took her off life support.

Her sister, Brittany Stone, is caring for the three children.

“She was a loving mother, always laughing and smiling,” Brittany Stone said of Nikki.

The family did not have a funeral service for the young mother. Instead her organs that could be donated were, and the rest of her body will be donated to science, Brittany Stone said.

Nikki Stone leaves behind two sons, ages 7 and 4, and a 4-month-old baby girl.

PAPD’s Advanced Accident Investigation Team is investigating the case.

— Written by Mary Meaux