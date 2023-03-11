Public invited to St. Mary Catholic Church’s Feast Day of St. Joseph celebration Published 12:26 am Saturday, March 11, 2023

St. Mary Catholic Church in Orange invites parishioners and the general public to join in celebrating the Feast Day of St. Joseph on Sunday.

The Feast of Saint Joseph commemorates the end of a drought and looming famine in Sicily during the Middle Ages.

Sicilians usually build a “St. Joseph Table” and wear red as a symbol of the celebration.

This table is decorated with flowers and candles and is filled with abundant foods as a plea for good fortune and thanksgiving

As Sicilians immigrated to the United States, they brought the tradition of the St. Joseph’s Day Altar with them. Today the artistic breads and pastries, which are baked in the shape of religious symbols, and rival the beautiful and delicious foods of the originals.

Although Sicilian immigrants introduced the custom to America, today the celebration is an open table welcoming people of all faiths and ethnicities to participate in the festivities.

Families believe that a St. Joseph’s Altar is a show of thanksgiving for answered prayers or as a petition to St. Joseph for his intercession in their prayer requests.

The meal consists of traditional Italian spaghetti along with specially prepared vegetable sides, breads and desserts.

For dine-in only, there will be additional homemade Italian cookies and breads available for purchase.

This year’s Altar and Prayers are dedicated to and for Peace in the World.

Sunday (3.19) schedule

10 a.m. — The Altar will be open for viewing

10:30 a.m. — St. Joseph Chaplet will be recited

11 a.m. — Blessing by Fr. Antony Paulose

11:20 a.m. — Representatives of the Saints will be served

11:45 a.m. — General Public will be served, buffet style3

Donations are welcome towards the fruit, food and flowers for altar.

The public’s invited to join the celebration and enjoy the good food and fellowship.

St. Mary Catholic Church Parish Hall is located at 909 W. Cherry Avenue in Orange.