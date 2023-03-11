PHOTOS — Rodeo Day connects Orangefield’s younger & older students Published 12:10 am Saturday, March 11, 2023

ORANGEFIELD — Students in Kimberley Spears’ family and consumer science classes hosted the annual Rodeo Day for the kindergarten.

They exhibited teamwork and leadership skills.

The high school students created six stations for the kindergarten students who correlated with their social studies unit on Texas.

“It was a beautiful day and a great time was had by all,” according to Orangefield High School officials.