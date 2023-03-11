Orangefield stages top performances; celebrate the award winners Published 12:16 am Saturday, March 11, 2023

This week the Orangefield High School One-Act play competed in the District UIL contest.

OHS placed first advancing to Bi-District, where they will compete March 18 with their play, The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds, written by Paul Zindel.

In addition to advancing, Catalina Lawley won Best Performer, Emmerson Rodriguez and Annabelle Matthews made All Star Cast, Rylie Kethan made Honorable Mention Cast and Caden Smith won Orangefield’s Tech Award.