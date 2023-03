PHOTO FEATURE — Harley Beaudoin wins scholarship at Houston Rodeo Published 12:16 am Friday, March 10, 2023

A couple of Orangefield students participated Saturday in the calf scramble at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

A huge congratulations to Harley Beaudoin for catching a calf and being awarded a scholarship to go towards purchasing a steer or heifer for next school year.