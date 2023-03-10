Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Cole Watson earns prestigious Presidential Scholarship Published 11:22 am Friday, March 10, 2023

Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School senior Cole Watson learned Thursday he’d been chosen to receive the prestigious Presidential Scholarship from Lamar University.

The scholarship includes a full ride to LU for four years.

Of the 137 applicants interviewed from across the state of Texas, only 15 are awarded scholarships, making this accomplishment all the more exceptional.