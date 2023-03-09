PHOTO FEATURE — Dr. Rickie Harris sees future with local students and plant development Published 12:06 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

West Orange-Cove Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Rickie Harris, right, attended this week’s groundbreaking of Golden Triangle Polymers, an $8.5 billion joint venture between Chevron Phillips Chemical and Qatar Energy.

He is pictured here with Bruce Chinn, president and CEO of Chevron Phillips Chemical.

“We look forward to educating and training tomorrow’s workforce in partnership with CP Chem and the growth it will bring to our local communities,” a school district statement read.