West Orange-Stark senior talks U.S. Marine Corps plans Published 12:10 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

WEST ORANGE — The idea of a child signing up to join the military can be scary for many parents, and for 18-year-old Travarri Beasley it was no different, but his mind was made up.

“My parents are happy that I was joining the military,” Beasley says. “They were a little apprehensive but excited about my future endeavors.”

Beasley, a senior at West Orange-Stark High School, made the decision to join the Marine Corps this past summer.

“I think it would be a great experience for me and would challenge me,” Beasley says.

There are many reasons one may decide to join the military in the first place, and motives include for country, family or honor. In the case of Beasley, he enlisted because he wanted to be part of the brotherhood that his family achieved.

“I have an older cousin who inspired me to join,” Beasley said. “He also served in the Marines. He often described the military as a great experience and adventure.”

An adventure Beasley hopes to take to the skies.

“I would like to live out my dream of being a pilot in the Marines,” Beasley said. “I have always known that I wanted to be a pilot, but I really did not actually decide that being a pilot was a serious interest until my 10th grade year.”

Beasley will join the more than 179,000 active duty personnel after completing basic training this summer, bringing him one step closer to his dream.

“I’ve been wanting to be a pilot since my sophomore year, and it doesn’t matter what I fly,” he said. “I am just excited that I will have the opportunity.”

Beasley sees a lot of benefits when it comes to his decision to enlist.

“I know that being a part of the Marines will help to build character along with providing structure and discipline,” Beasley said.

Joining the military is a life-changing experience, and for Beasley will provide a bright future.

“In 10 years, I see myself either as a Marine pilot or maybe even a commercial pilot,” he said.

— Written by Chrissie Mouton