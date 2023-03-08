Top Ladies of Distinction induct new members to Oran-Je` Chapter Published 12:04 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

The Oran-Je` Chapter of Top Ladies of Distinction recently inducted seven phenomenal Ladies into its organization during a beautiful ceremony at the Orange Train Depot Museum.

The Oran-Je` Chapter is truly blessed to have them onboard.

Their experiences and backgrounds as educators, retirees, social workers, community workers, just to name a few, will truly be an asset to the Chapter.

Since 1964, TLOD has been serving “youth and adults” through exemplary programming under five thrusts: Status of Women, Senior Citizens, Community Beautification, Community Partnerships and Top Teens of America (TTA), TLOD partners with the United Negro College Fund (UNCF), Sickle Cell Disease, NAACP, National Council of Negro Women (NCNW), Black Women Agenda, March of Dimes, St.Jude, American Heart Assn and Keep America Beautiful.

TLOD also focuses on scholarships, awards and literacy to enhance the lives of youth and adults.

We would like to thank our amazing Area I Director, Lady Annie Mouton, for a job well done.

On behalf of Lady Katherine Mayo, Chapter President, Lady Evera Enard, 1st Vice-President, Lady Linda Smith, Lady Jacqueline Levias, Lady Ruby Randle, Lady Deborah Mitchell, Lady Wythel Price, Lady Elzora Anderson, Lady Ernestine Scott, Lady Delores Warnell and Lady Zena Thibodeaux, we extend to each new Top Lady a hearty welcome to the Oran-Je` Chapter.