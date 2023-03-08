LCM students shine at Miriam Lutcher Stark Contest Published 12:08 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville School Finals of the 119th Miriam Lutcher Stark Contest in Reading and Declamation was held Sunday in the school library.

Each second place winner receives a $1,500 university scholarship, and each first place winner receives $2,000.

Declamation Finalists include Madison McGuire, Taylor Hardin and Paige McKee.

First place went to Jessica Ridout.

Second place went to Gabrielle Moore.

Interpretive Finalists include Sima Shahab, Cole Watson and Norah Leblanc.

First place went to Sarah Howell.

Second place went to Abigayle Welch.