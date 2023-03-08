BOB WEST — Lincoln Parks’ recent 2nd overall showing paces Orangefield attack Published 12:06 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

With district tournaments looming the final week of March, high school competition has shifted into high gear. Latest stop on the boys circuit was Monday at Sunset Grove in Orange.

Kelly, paced by medalist Julian Matthews’ 72, walked away with the championship trophy on the strength of a 310 team total. Contributing to the Bulldogs victory were Luke Tortorice (78), Vincent Mazzola (79) and Drew Turley (81).

Orangefield was 16 shots back of Kelly in second place at 326. Lincoln Parks, who placed 2nd overall, shot 74. He was followed by brother Xander Parks at 81, Reese Johnson at 85 and Alex Montz at 86.

PNG, led by Jaxon Wolf who took the third place medal with a 77, finished third at 331. Backing up Wolf was Evan Klutts (80), Lake Edwards (82) and Gavin Lovelace (92).

Nederland was fourth, a stroke back of PNG at 332. Preston Deserrano posted the low score for the Bulldogs with a 79. Others in the top four were Max Montalvo (82), Kooper Grant (85) and Toby Berry (85).

All the above with the exception of Kelly teed it up in the Nederland’s Bulldog Classic Tuesday, Feb. 28 at Babe Zaharias.

PNG came out on top in that one, with Wolf’s 73 earning medalist honors. Also contributing to the Indians win was Klutts (80), Cyrus Griffin with an 84 and Lovelace with a 90. PNG’s winning total was 327.

That was seven shots better than runner-up Orangefield’s 334. Hampered when No. 1 player Xander Parks withdrew early with a back issue, the Bobcats got a 73 from Lincoln Parks, an 84 from Montz ,an 86 from Ethan Gunter and a 91 from Johnson.

Nederland finished fourth with a 336. Deserrano claimed third in medalist competition for the Bulldogs with a 76. Berry added an 85, Montalvo an 86 and Robert Barron an 89.

Babe Zaharias was also the host site for last week’s Nederland’s Lady Bulldog tournament, played on March 1. PNG claimed first place with a 356 team total, Hardin Jefferson was second at 375 and Deweyville third with a 423. HJ’s Hallie Westfall was medalist with a 79.

PNG’s Tatum Bean was second to Westfall with an 82, while pacing the Lady Indians to victory. Others in PN-G’s top four were, Ava Borne (90), Taryn DeJean (91) and Kassie Carpenter (93).

Nederland, playing without injured Kaylee Batson, posted a 439 team total. Mya Wimer was low for the Lady Bulldogs with an 87. She was followed by Mariah Gonzales at 113, Riley Smith at 124 and Peyton Caywood at 115;

CHIP SHOTS: PNG-ex Chris Stroud authored his second-best finish of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season with a T15 in the Puerto Rico Open. Stroud carded an 11-under 277, which was 10 shots off the winning pace of champion Nico Echavarria. He collected $59,850.

The other two players in Puerto Rico with Southeast Texas ties – PNG’s Andrew Landry and Lamar’s MJ Daffue — also made the cut. Landry finished T40 at minus 6 and earned $15,390. Daffue wound up T64 at plus 1 and walked away with $8,208 . . .

None of the above trio is eligible for this week’s Players Championship. Their next playing opportunity will be at the March 16-19 Valspar Championship in Tampa . . .

Former PNG and Baylor star Braden Bailey will make his first start of the 2023 season Thursday in the APT Tour’s Coke Dr. Pepper Championship in Alexandria, Louisiana. Bailey will also be playing the following week in the Coushatta Casino Championship at Kosati Pines in Kinder, Louisiana . . .

There was a three-way tie for first on the front in Monday’s Senior 50 Plus 2 ball at Zaharias. Teams captained by Doug LeBlanc, James Vercher and Bob West all finished minus 3. That was also the winning score on the back for the foursome of LeBlanc, Robert Gautreaux, Rusty Hicks and Butch Cross.

Closest to the pin winners were Ron LaSalle (No. 2, 1 foot, 11 inches), Tommy Bellow (No. 7, 1-2), Craig Geoffroy (No. 7, 7-5) and Charles Perez (No. 15, 7-11).

Format for the Friday Senior Game was stroke play with handicap. Danny Robbins took First Flight with a 66, besting Jimmy Cady by three shots. Earl Richard won Second Flight by six shots over Gene Jones with a 63. In Third Fight, Cap Hollier’s 64 was two clear of Rick Pritchett. Rufus Reyes edged Dan Flood in Fourth Flight with a 67.

Closest to the pin winners were Cady (No. 2, 7-4, No. 7, 5-11), Hicks (No. 12, 10-4) ad Ron LaSalle (No. 15, 6-6) . . .

The Wednesday Zaharias DogFight was played in an all points count format. Winning with 33 points was the team of LaSalle, Jake Selensky, Hollier and Perez.

Tying for second with 30 points was the team of Cady, Raymond Darbonne, Pritchett and Roy Martinez and the foursome of Bob West, Bob Byerly, Dale Carter and ghost player Dale Anderson . . .

Closest to the pin winners were Bellow (No. 2, 7-5, No. 15, 7-4), Dillard Darbonne (No. 7, 11-2) and Selensky (No 12, 13-4) . . .

Babe Zaharias pro Mitch Duncan will be hosting a Spring Break Junior Golf Camp March 13-16. Juniors will receive eight hours of instruction – two hours a day – in a group setting. Call 409 722-8286 for more information or to register . . .

