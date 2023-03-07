Visit Shangri La Botanical Gardens Saturday, receive a free take home birthday plant Published 12:12 am Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center is celebrating a 15th birthday Saturday.

To commemorate this milestone, the first 150 visitors take home a free plant.

“We can’t think of a better reason to celebrate with our community and thank them for supporting us these last 15 years,” said Angie Mason, executive director of Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center.

“Spring is a great time to enjoy our outdoor sanctuary and explore our grounds.”

Shangri La is a 250-plus acre space in Orange, located along the waterways of Adams Bayou that combines botanical gardens and an education nature center in a unique way.

Visitors are encouraged to stroll along garden paths surrounded by fragrant flowers, bird watch and take in the beauty of the grounds.

On Tuesdays and Saturdays, visitors can take a naturalist-led excursion along Adams Bayou to see the wonders of nature, learn about the environment and its care, discover animals in their natural habitats and spend time with friends and family.

Shangri La is a program of the Nelda C. and H.J. Lutcher Stark Foundation, a private operating foundation that aims to encourage and assist education and to improve and enrich the quality of life in Southeast Texas by providing significant resources for the study and enjoyment of art, history, nature and culture.

Located at 2111 West Park Avenue in Orange, Texas, Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (last entry at 4:30 p.m.).

Entrance to Shangri La Gardens is free of charge.

For more information call 409-670-9113 or visit shangrilagardens.org.