PHOTOS — Little Cypress-Mauriceville star Mariah Ammons kicking it to college athletics Published 12:10 am Tuesday, March 7, 2023

1 of 3

LITTLE CYPRESS — Family and friends looked on as Mariah Ammons signed to play soccer at the collegiate level with LeTourneau University.

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District student-athlete has earned many awards.

Among her many accomplishments are 2023 TASCO Academic All-State, 2022 1st Team All-District Volleyball, 2022 Academic All-State Volleyball, 2022 All-Orange Leader Volleyball 2nd Team, 2022 All-KOGT Volleyball 2nd Team, 2022 YMBL All-Tournament Volleyball Team and 2022 Star Student.