Orange County FFA member voted to district officer position

Published 12:06 am Tuesday, March 7, 2023

By Staff Reports

Emily Walters

ORANGEFIELD — Current Orangefield High School FFA Vice-President Emily Walters was elected to the 2023-24 Ricebelt District Officer Team as Parliamentarian.

Walters had to go through a testing process, give a speech and be voted upon by her fellow members.

She was selected as one of the top eight students to lead the District that encompasses schools such as Anahuac, Barbers Hill, Cleveland, Liberty, Orangefield and Vidor, among others.

