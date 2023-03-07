Friends of the Orange Depot meeting Thursday; plans for expanded Depot Day and more on the agenda Published 12:04 am Tuesday, March 7, 2023

The bi-monthly meeting of the Friends of the Orange Depot is Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the depot at 1210 Green Avenue.

Led by President Alicia Booker, the Board of Directors will be discussing two important current projects, a newly planned Educational Support Building and the annual fundraiser, Depot Day.

Depot Day is scheduled Saturday/May 6 from 10 a.m. to noon on the depot grounds and is a yearly festival for families. This year is offers new exciting rides, experiences and entertainment.

Four new offerings will include a kiddie airplane ride, mechanical bull, dunking booth and a corn hole game, and more surprises to be announced soon.

The organization is seeking sponsors for Depot Day at various levels to help underwrite the free event for the public.

Local businesses can contact Rose Simar, co-chairman, at rbsimar@gt.rr.com or 409-330-1576, to participate.

The new building, which has been designed by Rob Clark, architect, with Architectural Alliance in Beaumont, will be constructed adjacent to the depot and will provide room for historical artifacts to be on display for touring children and adults as well as providing storage space.

Anyone interested in joining the growing organization is welcome to come to this meeting where there will be refreshments served at 5:15 p.m.

— Written by Carrie Woliver