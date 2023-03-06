Orange County man asks for public’s help after horse stolen Published 2:02 pm Monday, March 6, 2023

A horse was found missing from an Orange property on Wednesday, according to lost and stolen animal website netposse.com.

Buck, believed to have been stolen, was taken from FM 1078 and Highway 62.

The owner filed a report with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and received a case number.

Buck, a 10-year-old Dunn Quarter Horse, has a big Circle C brand on his left hip.

The owner, Brad Schrieber, is worried about his horse and turned to social media and Stolen Horse International-NetPosse Missing and Stolen Equine for help finding Buck.

Once Schrieber discovered his horse was stolen, he started his quest to find him by posting on social media, where NetPosse was recommended, also known as Stolen Horse International.

Schrieber filed a “Stolen Horse” report at netposse.com. After Stolen Horse International received and reviewed the information, the site generated Buck’s flyer.

Volunteers with Stolen Horse International issued the NetPosse Alert, the horse industry Amber Alert, to social media platforms, network partners and the NetPosse News e-newsletter.

“Buck’s flyer needs to be posted in all public places since it is possible that someone has seen the horse and does not know whom to contact. And remember, only some people are on the internet, especially in rural areas of the country. It is up to those online to download and print the flyer. Help ensure Buck’s flyer is visible in public places,” said Stolen Horse International founder Debi Metcalfe.

People interested in helping can search for NETPOSSE ID #5893 on netposse.org.

Call Schrieber at 409-960-1735 if you have information.