PHOTO FEATURE — Leroy Bergeron shines at Orangefield High Published 12:16 am Sunday, March 5, 2023

The Bridge City/Orangefield Rotary Club named Leroy Bergeron the Orangefield Student of the Month for March.

He ranks 59 in his class and plans to pursue a law degree to become an elderly law attorney.

Pictured with Leroy are principal Rea Wrinkle, parents Leroy and Latonia Bergeron, Rotary President Dr. Mark Messer, counselor Crissa Bonnin and Superintendent Shaun McAlpin.