PHOTO FEATURE — Kandis Huff named Bridge City SOM Published 12:14 am Sunday, March 5, 2023

The Bridge City/Orangefield Rotary Club named Kandis Huff as the Bridge City Student of the Month for March.

Kandis plans to attend Houston Christian University to obtain an associate degree in finance and a bachelor degree in psychology.

Pictured with Kandis are her father, Russell Huff, counselor Lisa Huckaby and Rotary President Dr. Mark Messer.