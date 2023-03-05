Pedestrian killed after being struck along Interstate 10

Published 10:59 am Sunday, March 5, 2023

By Staff Reports

CALCASIEU PARISH, Louisiana — On Sunday, shortly after 1:45 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 10 just west of Louisiana Hwy 3063 in Calcasieu Parish.

The name of the pedestrian is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The initial investigation revealed the pedestrian was walking in the outside lane of travel on I-10 when an unknown westbound vehicle struck him.

The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

This crash remains under investigation.

