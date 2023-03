ADOPT A PET — Bring home sweet, lovable Molly Mae today Published 12:12 am Saturday, March 4, 2023

WEST ORANGE — Molly Mae is a sweet, lovable Irish girl who’s ready for her furever family.

She’s a large lass who will melt your heart when you look into those big, brown eyes.

Molly has been spayed and fully vetted.

Contact the West Orange Animal Shelter at 409-883-3468 to set up a meet-and-greet with her.