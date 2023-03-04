2 from West Orange-Stark Girls Powerlifting advance to state meet Published 12:06 am Saturday, March 4, 2023

West Orange-Stark Girls Powerlifting competed at the THSWPA Region 4 Championships Wednesday in Bay City.

“Congratulations to all of our lifters and their accomplishments this season,” a school district statement said.

The following is how each lifter placed in their respective weight classes in the 4A Small School Division:

D’Ziya Evans – 1st Place: State Qualifier

Ariel Farris – 2nd Place: State Qualifier

D’Ayrrah Womack – 4th place

Imani Jenkins – 4th Place

Jaylnn Guillory – 6th Place

Erika Jordan – 6th Place

Miracle Watson – 8th Place

London Stroud – 8th Place

Demarea Warren – 9th Place

The THSWPA State Championships 4A – Small School Division is March 17 at the Comerica Center in Frisco.