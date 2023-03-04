2 from West Orange-Stark Girls Powerlifting advance to state meet

Published 12:06 am Saturday, March 4, 2023

By Staff Reports

The West Orange-Stark Girls Powerlifting team competed this week at the THSWPA Region 4 Championships in Bay City. (Courtesy photo)

West Orange-Stark Girls Powerlifting competed at the THSWPA Region 4 Championships Wednesday in Bay City.

“Congratulations to all of our lifters and their accomplishments this season,” a school district statement said.

The following is how each lifter placed in their respective weight classes in the 4A Small School Division:

D’Ziya Evans – 1st Place: State Qualifier

Ariel Farris – 2nd Place: State Qualifier

D’Ayrrah Womack – 4th place

Imani Jenkins – 4th Place

Jaylnn Guillory – 6th Place

Erika Jordan – 6th Place

Miracle Watson – 8th Place

London Stroud – 8th Place

Demarea Warren – 9th Place

The THSWPA State Championships 4A – Small School Division is March 17 at the Comerica Center in Frisco.

More High School Sports

Camryn Barragan named Outstanding Lifter in Bay City

Taryn Doiron capitalizes on support to pursue college volleyball dream

PHOTO FEATURE — Lady Bobcats golf battles weather

Take a look into the championship approach of Vidor sophomore anglers

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar