2 from West Orange-Stark Girls Powerlifting advance to state meet
Published 12:06 am Saturday, March 4, 2023
West Orange-Stark Girls Powerlifting competed at the THSWPA Region 4 Championships Wednesday in Bay City.
“Congratulations to all of our lifters and their accomplishments this season,” a school district statement said.
The following is how each lifter placed in their respective weight classes in the 4A Small School Division:
D’Ziya Evans – 1st Place: State Qualifier
Ariel Farris – 2nd Place: State Qualifier
D’Ayrrah Womack – 4th place
Imani Jenkins – 4th Place
Jaylnn Guillory – 6th Place
Erika Jordan – 6th Place
Miracle Watson – 8th Place
London Stroud – 8th Place
Demarea Warren – 9th Place
The THSWPA State Championships 4A – Small School Division is March 17 at the Comerica Center in Frisco.