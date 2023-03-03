Taryn Doiron capitalizes on support to pursue college volleyball dream Published 12:18 am Friday, March 3, 2023

1 of 4

BRIDGE CITY — Senior Bridge City varsity volleyball player Taryn Doiron signed with the Dallas Eastfield Fighting Harvester Bees of Mesquite to play volleyball on a collegiate level.

Dallas Eastfield is a Division III school that is part of the Metro Athletic Conference.

Doiron got her start in volleyball at the age of 9 due to her parents’ support and drive to coach her into the athlete she is today.

“My parents have really kept me involved in volleyball,” she said. “My mom got me a gym — she put all of her money into Court Performance — a really good volleyball gym with a lot of great coaches. There’s not much more I can ask for, she’s done everything. My parents have always kept me in the sport.”

Doiron said one of the big reasons she loves the sport is the ability to build relationships on and off the court.

“I feel like as a setter, I get to have strong relationships with my hitters for sure, because I know what kind of balls they need and how they need it,” she said.

One of the key role models in Doiron’s volleyball career is Bridge City coach Savanah Deluna.

“I’ve known Taryn for a while, since she was 9 years old — she’s 18 now, so about nine years,” Deluna said. “I coached her for the very first time, her first club volleyball season. I got the job here two years ago. When I saw her, I wasn’t sure— I knew I knew her, but didn’t know from where (I knew her).

“And I had got an email from her mom with some pictures, and (the pictures) were of me and Taryn when she was 9 years old when I had coached her. It’s so exciting to see that she never let (volleyball) go. Now here we are, she’s signing to go play college.”

Deluna said Eastfield is a good fit, but the high school team will miss her due to the impact she has made.

“She’s gone on several visits, and I just know that she really connected with the coaches over at Eastfield and she’s super excited to go. We are excited to see her accomplishments over there,” Deluna said. “I’m going to miss her; she was such a key player for this program for the past for years. She was probably the best setter in the area, and it’s going to be a tough spot to fill, but we’re super excited for her. We can’t wait to see what she does.”

Doiron won multiple awards and accolades during her tenure at Bridge City High School, including being named District 19-4A setter of the year and All-Orange Leader Volleyball Team Most Valuable Player.

Doiron hopes to continue to momentum into her freshman year of college volleyball. “Hopefully I’m going to get awards as I have been doing in high school,” she said. “Hopefully I can get setter of the year or something like First Team All-District, just to like really show I am the real deal, not just around here too.”

— Written by Tim Cohrs