POLICE — Local man arrested after 911 calls from his phone lead to illegal drug and weapons find Published 8:55 am Friday, March 3, 2023

VIDOR — Authorities said a felon in possession of a firearm and drugs was arrested Friday after police responded to 911 calls made from his cell phone.

At approximately 12:15 a.m. today, the Vidor Police Department responded to several 911 hang-up calls in the area of 690 N. Main St. in Vidor.

Chief Rod Carroll an individual made several 911 calls and hung up each time, adding a dispatcher found the origination location from the phone’s GPS coordinates.

“Upon arrival, officers made contact with an individual outside a business,” Carroll said. “Dispatch was able to call back to the cell phone, verifying that this was the phone that was calling 911.”

According to Carroll, officers learned the individual, identified as Abiyan Pondre Eaglin, was in possession of marijuana, methamphetamine and a firearm.

Police said the 46-year-old Vidor has a felony conviction for injury to a child from Denton County in 2020.

Eaglin is charged this week with possession of a controlled substance and felon in possession of a firearm.

He was taken to the Orange County Correctional Facility and is awaiting bond, Carroll said Friday morning.