POLICE — Local man arrested after 911 calls from his phone lead to illegal drug and weapons find

Published 8:55 am Friday, March 3, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Vidor Police Department released this photo of items authorities said were discovered during a search and arrest Friday.

VIDOR — Authorities said a felon in possession of a firearm and drugs was arrested Friday after police responded to 911 calls made from his cell phone.

At approximately 12:15 a.m. today, the Vidor Police Department responded to several 911 hang-up calls in the area of 690 N. Main St. in Vidor.

Abiyan Pondre Eaglin

Chief Rod Carroll an individual made several 911 calls and hung up each time, adding a dispatcher found the origination location from the phone’s GPS coordinates.

“Upon arrival, officers made contact with an individual outside a business,” Carroll said. “Dispatch was able to call back to the cell phone, verifying that this was the phone that was calling 911.”

According to Carroll, officers learned the individual, identified as Abiyan Pondre Eaglin, was in possession of marijuana, methamphetamine and a firearm.

Police said the 46-year-old Vidor has a felony conviction for injury to a child from Denton County in 2020.

Eaglin is charged this week with possession of a controlled substance and felon in possession of a firearm.

He was taken to the Orange County Correctional Facility and is awaiting bond, Carroll said Friday morning.

More News

New principal announced for St. Mary Catholic School

Panel discussion on financial wellbeing planned for Orange County small business interests

Taryn Doiron capitalizes on support to pursue college volleyball dream

Mental health for Veterans awareness ride passes through Orange County

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar