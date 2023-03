PHOTO FEATURE — Lady Bobcats golf battles weather Published 12:10 am Friday, March 3, 2023

The Lady Bobcats battled the wind Thursday at Nederland High’s tournament at Babe Zaharias Golf Course. The team finished with a team score of 456.

Rylie Kethan had a 104, Emma Perriotte 111, Alyssa Wiley 117, Abby Slaughter 124 and Jordyn Rucker a 132.

The Lady Bobcats will travel to Silsbee Community Course on Monday.