Panel discussion on financial wellbeing planned for Orange County small business interests Published 12:20 am Friday, March 3, 2023

PORT ARTHUR — A champion of small business development in Orange County is putting on a free panel discussion next week in Port Arthur.

The Small Business Development Center coverage area includes Bridge City, Orange and Vidor, as well as Port Arthur, Groves, Nederland and Port Neches.

The SBDC is hosting “Is Your Business Financially Healthy?” Tuesday. Space is limited, and refreshments will be served from 3 to 5 p.m. at Ruby Fuller Exhibit Hall at Lamar State College Port Arthur.

Register for the event, presented by Motiva, at https://bit.ly/3ZcUkFo.

This panel discussion features area professionals with experience working with businesses on financial wellbeing:

• Amanda Ellis, Beaumont Business Banker for Hancock Whitney serving Southeast Texas

• Cat Griffin, Assistant Vice President/Financial Advisor, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management

• James Wright, Vice President /Commercial Loan Officer at Texas First Bank

• Linda Tait, Certified Public Accountant at Linda Tait

All southeast Texas area small businesses are welcome to contact Dana Espinal, executive director of the SBDC at Lamar State College Port Arthur, for more information.

“A series of workshops have been developed to support the strategic initiatives with Motiva to continue their small business workshop series,” Espinal said.

“LSCPA SBDC appreciates the opportunity to develop and provide these no cost workshops to area small businesses.”