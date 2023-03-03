Mental health for Veterans awareness rides passes through Orange County Published 12:16 am Friday, March 3, 2023

VIDOR — Twistin’ the Wrist for the Troops, a group of Veterans from Navy Seals, Special Forces and Special Ops groups, are riding cross country from Florida to California to raise awareness of mental health among Veterans.

They are carrying the message that it is unacceptable to lose 22 Veterans to suicide every day in this country.

The Veterans will depart Florida after a kick-off in Daytona during Bike Week.

They will make their 2,500-mile journey stopping at Harley-Davidson dealerships along the way.

The group arrives in Beaumont on March 17 and will be escorted from a Vidor location to Cowboy Harley-Davidson of Beaumont by area law enforcement, Patriot Guard Riders and a group of Veteran riders from various motorcycle clubs.

Cowboy Harley-Davidson will host a welcome reception from 4-6 p.m. at the dealership, 1150 IH-10 South in Beaumont.

On March 18, after a private Veterans Memorial ride, the Veterans return to Cowboy Harley-Davidson for a Crawfish Boil that is open to the public.

There will be live music, free soft drinks and water.

Crawfish trays, beer, t-shirts and challenge coins will all be sold with proceeds supporting Twistin’ the Wrists for the Troops and their mission.

Cash will only be accepted and an ATM is onsite.

Jesse Clay, retired United States Navy Seal, led the inaugural ride in March of 2022 and will be leading the Veterans again this year.

Harley-Davidson partners with the group supporting their efforts to share their mission of 22 Veterans a Day.

About 22 Veterans a Day

The Veteran Administration statistics confirm 22 Veterans a day are succumbing to suicide on American soil.

That is one death about every hour.

The total number of those losing their battle grows larger with each day that research and treatment is not being done.