Orange artists participating in mural festival; check out the details Published 12:18 am Thursday, March 2, 2023

Two residents from Orange are among the many local and national artists participating in Beaumont Mural Festival this weekend.

Meghann Cobb and Randall Ensley submitted designs that will each be displayed at the Art Museum of Southeast Texas, located on Main Street.

Cobb was selected to paint a four-sided installation cube.

“I will be painting a concept close to my heart,” the artist said on social media. “I’d love to see a few brush strokes from young members of our community help complete this work.”

Randall Ensley will be painting one side of an installation cube.

The second annual event begins Thursday and runs through Sunday.

According to information from the Beaumont Convention and Visitors Bureau, the four-day festival will include a vast number of artists painting at multiple locations throughout the city.

Spearheading the event is Austin-based artist J Muzacz, who has worked on a multitude of murals in Southeast Texas, including one of Janis Joplin inside Pour09 Rooftop Bar and Grill.

Residents in and around Southeast Texas are encouraged to visit the mural locations and meet participating artists.

Painting will be done at 2005 Calder Ave., 1110 Calder Ave., 1135 McFaddin Ave., 706 Magnolia St., 1890 Laurel Ave., 990 Laurel Ave., 730 Liberty Ave., 500 Main St., 505 Orleans St., 4400 Highland Ave., the underpass at Washington Boulevard and Irving Avenue, 4555 Calder Ave., 2688 Calder Ave., 6020 Texas 105, and 1600 Cedar St.

— Written by Monique Batson