Honey Bears deliver sweet performances at Clear Springs Published 12:16 am Thursday, March 2, 2023

The Honey Bears recently competed at Clear Springs High School, accumulating numerous recognitions and producing many crowd-pleasing performances.

The Honey Bears received an Outstanding Academic Achievement Award, Classic Small High School 3rd Runner Up Grand Champion Team and Showcase Elite Team Classic Division 7th Runner Up Overall.

Solo recognitions went to Yuliana Newell and Mia Davila for Platinum and Sethnika Hancock for High Platinum.

Platinum was given for Best In Class Officer Routine Award and winner for Officer Jazz.

Platinum was given for Outstanding Choreography, Outstanding Performance Quality and Winner for Elite Small Group Jazz (The Muses).

Platinum and Classic Small Team 2nd Runner Up was given for Team Contemporary (Once Upon A Dream).

Platinum and Classic Small Team 1st Runner Up was given for Team Military (Be Prepared).

High Platinum Outstanding Choreography, Outstanding Performance Quality and Classic Small Team Winner was given to Team Pom (Hey Mickey).