Go inside the team making Orange County Advanced Power Station a reality Published 5:11 pm Thursday, March 2, 2023

BRIDGE CITY — The Public Utility Commission of Texas approved Entergy Texas’ proposal to build the 1,215-megawatt combined-cycle power plant near Bridge City.

In championing the announcement Thursday afternoon, Entergy Texas announced a consortium of power brokers that are coming together to make the project a reality.

Entergy Texas President and CEO Eliecer Viamontes previously praised the planned Orange County Advanced Power Station, calling it state-of-the-art modern, efficient combustion turbine technology.

“It is fully dispatchable, which ensures affordable, reliable and sustainable,” he said during a chamber speech in August. “It is designed to use not only natural gas but also hydrogen. That is something our industrial customers are keenly interested in, not only for dispatchable energy for 24/7 reliability, but also as a path to decarbonization with a low-emissions aspect.”

The consortium announced this week includes Mitsubishi Power Americas, Sargent & Lundy and The Industrial Company. They are providing engineering, procurement and construction services to build the power station.

Sargent & Lundy, known for its advanced class combined-cycle engineering experience, is the engineer of record.

TIC, which has a strong record for safe on-time construction, is the constructor.

Mitsubishi Power, a world leader in power generation and storage solutions, is supplying its hydrogen-capable power train which includes two M501JAC enhanced air-cooled gas turbines, steam turbine, heat recovery steam generator, and advanced control system.

Viamontes said the facility will power rapidly growing Southeast Texas for years to come and continue Entergy’s mission of providing cleaner, more reliable and lower-cost energy for customers.

“Additionally, the ability to unlock the plant’s hydrogen co-firing capability supports the plant’s long-term viability and will benefit our customers,” Viamontes said.

“(The power station) will be strategically located near hydrogen producers, pipeline, storage and off-takers to leverage this important source of clean and reliable energy in the future.”

TIC Senior Vice President Kurt Clardy the strong collaboration and extensive expertise of the project partners helps Entergy achieve its “decarbonization goals.”

“We look forward to leveraging our vast experience to safely construct this industry-leading facility,” Clardy said.

Sargent & Lundy Chairman, President & CEO Victor Suchodolski said his company brings an understanding of the complexities associated with developing large-scale projects.

“We are closer to a cleaner energy future as we work with our partners to reach their 2050 net zero carbon targets,” Suchodolski said.

Mitsubishi Power Americas President and CEO Bill Newsom said to reach net zero carbon goals, “we need to assemble teams with complementary expertise. We have been honored to work with Entergy on several recently commissioned power plants.

“To reach net zero carbon by 2050, we must all do our part. Whether an OEM, a contractor, a producer or consumer, we’re all ‘The Power Generation.’ Together we are creating a Change in Power.”