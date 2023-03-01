PHOTO FEATURE — West Orange-Stark’s Jailen Brown makes college move official Published 12:02 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

West Orange-Stark High School and the entire school district celebrated Jailen Brown, who recently signed with Eastern New Mexico University.

“Good luck in your future, and make us all Mustang PROUD!” a district statement read.

Brown signed his scholarship in the Cornel Strength and Conditioning Center in front of family, school supporters and friends.

Eastern New Mexico is located in Portales, New Mexico, with the Greyhounds competing in NCAA Division II intercollegiate sports.