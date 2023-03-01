PHOTO FEATURE — West Orange-Stark’s Jailen Brown makes college move official

Published 12:02 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

By Staff Reports

Jailen Brown, who recently signed with Eastern New Mexico University. (Courtesy of West Orange-Cove Consolidated Independent School District)

West Orange-Stark High School and the entire school district celebrated Jailen Brown, who recently signed with Eastern New Mexico University.

“Good luck in your future, and make us all Mustang PROUD!” a district statement read.

Brown signed his scholarship in the Cornel Strength and Conditioning Center in front of family, school supporters and friends.

Eastern New Mexico is located in Portales, New Mexico, with the Greyhounds competing in  NCAA Division II intercollegiate sports.

Jailen Brown enjoys a lot of support during his college signing. (Courtesy of West Orange-Cove Consolidated Independent School District)

More High School Sports

Take a look into the championship approach of Vidor sophomore anglers

PHOTO FEATURE — Lady Mustangs softball heats up

Little Cypress-Mauriceville celebrates decades of commitment from Mike and Gwen Poutra

Bridge City’s Morgan Louvier pole vaults to college stardom

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar