PHOTOS — Best Performer award part of great results for Orangefield troupe

Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, March 1, 2023

By Staff Reports

ORANGEFIELD — The Orangefield Junior High One Act Play troupe competed this week at the district 3A Junior High UIL One Act Play competition.

Outstanding crew awards were given to Shayla Santos-Matute and Emmalynn Spurlock.

Honorable Mention awards were given to Naomi Madrid, Kaydence Kressman and Izzy Mills.

Cayden Wurtz, Olivia Sanford and Kate Edgerton were named to the All Star cast, and Ella Hommell was given the prestigious Best Performer Award.

“The entire team made school history and brought home a FIRST PLACE finish,” a school statement read. “Congratulations to the entire troupe!”

Others involved included Natalie Chance and Khloe Leblanc.

More News

Area man sentenced to 40 years in jail after spending 7 years evading arrest, prosecution

Take a look into the championship approach of Vidor sophomore anglers

PHOTO FEATURE — West Orange-Stark’s Jailen Brown makes college move official

Constable says Crime Stoppers tip leads to search, arrest after drug dealing discovered from area home

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar