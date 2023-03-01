PHOTOS — Best Performer award part of great results for Orangefield troupe Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, March 1, 2023

1 of 4

ORANGEFIELD — The Orangefield Junior High One Act Play troupe competed this week at the district 3A Junior High UIL One Act Play competition.

Outstanding crew awards were given to Shayla Santos-Matute and Emmalynn Spurlock.

Honorable Mention awards were given to Naomi Madrid, Kaydence Kressman and Izzy Mills.

Cayden Wurtz, Olivia Sanford and Kate Edgerton were named to the All Star cast, and Ella Hommell was given the prestigious Best Performer Award.

“The entire team made school history and brought home a FIRST PLACE finish,” a school statement read. “Congratulations to the entire troupe!”

Others involved included Natalie Chance and Khloe Leblanc.