PHOTO FEATURE — Little Cypress-Mauriceville administrators focus on teacher evaluation, support Published 3:28 pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Little Cypress-Mauriceville administrators participated in T-TESS training this week.

David Hicks of Region 5 presented.

T-TESS, which stands for Texas Teacher Evaluation & Support System, is the rubric the District uses to provide feedback to educators and is intended to promote continuous, professional improvement.