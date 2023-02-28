Mario “Ray” Dal Sasso Published 8:07 pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Mario “Ray” Dal Sasso passed from this life on February 23, 2023.

He was born to Cristiano “Chris” and Madeline Dal Sasso on March 4, 1924, in Clinton, Indiana, after his parents had immigrated to America from Italy.

His father worked in the coal mines to support them. It was a tough life, but Ray cherished his childhood, growing up surrounded by aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

His family and friends in Clinton remained close to his heart throughout his life, as he attended as many Labor Day family reunions back in Clinton as possible, including the last one when he was 91 years old.

Ray graduated from Clinton High School in 1942 and then enlisted in the Marine Corps, like many young men of his time. He served tours of duty in both the Philippines and China.

Upon returning home from the war, he enrolled in the University of Indiana and graduated.

Ray married Rosemary Loy also of Clinton, Indiana in 1949, and they were together for 54 years until her passing in 2003. After graduation from IU, he worked for Stewart Warner Corporation, and later joined the FBI.

Following his service in the FBI, he moved to Texas to join his brother Tony in the homebuilding business, constructing thousands of homes, apartments, and commercial properties over a 50+ year career in the Orange, Texas area.

Ray and Rosemary were blessed with two children, Rodney and Lynn. Ray was a lifelong fan of the Chicago Cubs-he was known for his ability to recite the entire lineup of the 1938 World Series team.

He loved Indiana Hoosiers Basketball, and auto racing, particularly the Indy 500. His greatest passion was golf, and he enjoyed playing with friends and family at Sunset Grove.

In the 70s, he also began racing thoroughbred horses, which became a 50-year passion that brought much joy to him and his loved ones. In later years, Ray found love and companionship again, marrying Wanda Ferguson in 2014.

He treasured their time together and was grateful for the happiness and love they shared in his final years.

Ray was the last surviving member of his immediate family, predeceased by his parents, Chris and Madeline Dal Sasso; brother, Tony Dal Sasso; and sister, Mafalda “Lynn” Slagle; as well as his first wife, Rosemary Dal Sasso.

He is survived by his children; nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and, most notably, his cherished wife, Wanda Dal Sasso.

Graveside services take place at 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 3, 2023, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Officiating will be Lynn Ashcraft.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Serving as honorary pallbearers are Jerome Go, Sid Caillavet, Kurt Slagle, Chris Slage, Gerald Eddlemon, and Carroll Holt.