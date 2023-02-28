Constable says Crime Stoppers tip leads to search, arrest after drug dealing discovered from area home Published 5:14 pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023

At approximately 10 a.m. Monday, Orange County Constable Precinct 2 Jeremiah Gunter received a Crime Stoppers Report regarding the sale of narcotics at 5322 Washeteria Road in Orange.

The report stated a male, later identified as Nathan Elmeier, was distributing marijuana, Xanax, fentanyl, methamphetamines, Molly and Ecstasy from the residence.

Gunter said he started an investigation and reached out to the Orange Police Department and Constable Precinct 4 Matt Ortega for assistance.

A search warrant was issued and signed by 128th District Court.

On Monday at approximately 8:11 p.m., Gunter, Ortega and the Orange Tactical Response Team executed the warrant at 5322 Washeteria Road.

The Tactical Response Team includes officers from the Orange Police Department, West Orange Police Department and Bridge City Police Department.

During the search, methamphetamines, cocaine, marijuana, mushrooms, THC vapes and gummies, oxycodone, promethazine and a shotgun were discovered.

After the warrant was concluded, Elmeier was taken in custody and taken to the Orange County Jail.

He is charged with 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance over four grams and under 200 grams, as well as 1 count of possession of a controlled substance over 4 grams and under 400 grams.