Bridge City ISD details next major step in massive Career Technical Education expansion Published 4:01 pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023

BRIDGE CITY — Representatives from Bridge City ISD, G&G Enterprises, Claycomb Associates Architects and the public are gathering at 5 p.m. Monday for the groundbreaking ceremony launching the construction phase of a new CTE building.

The ceremony features remarks from Dr. Mike Kelly, Superintendent of BCISD; Rebecca Rutledge, school board president; Tim Woolley, Bridge City High School principal; Natasha Garrett, CEO of G&G Enterprises; and Will Clayton, project manager at Claycomb Associates Architects.

“Not only is this a great day for our students who will have access to incredible facilities and resources to prepare them for success well into the future, it is also a great day for the community of Bridge City and all of Southeast Texas,” Kelly said.

“I’m excited to report that local subcontractor and supplier participation is just over 97 percent on the Career Technical Education building. This means that approximately 98 percent of the bond revenue on this project will stay local to Southeast Texas. We are excited to prepare students for high need careers in healthcare, maritime, welding, teaching, fine arts, law enforcement, engineering, information technology, as well as, refining and chemical process technology.”

Kelly stressed the Bridge City ISD desire to educate, prepare and graduate top tier students who bring their talents and gifts back home to Southeast Texas.

Woolley said G&G and Claycomb Architects have been amazing during the planning process.

“From the beginning, they made every effort to include the BCHS classroom teachers to make sure the spaces for our students will prepare them for every learning opportunity or career after graduation,” he said.

The community of Bridge City is invited to attend.

Refreshments will be served.

The new CTE building is a 40,654-square feet addition to Bridge City High School that allows for CTE programs to move from regular classrooms to functional lab settings.

It provides additional storage and common areas for a variety of programs including metal shop, wood shop, engineering, family consumer science, certified nursing assistant, flower factory and audio/visual production.