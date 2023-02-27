Police agencies, public help work to apprehend false ID suspect Published 11:34 am Monday, February 27, 2023

A man who initially escaped area authorities after crashing his vehicle into a tree and fleeing through he woods was recently apprehended.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office announced James Tyler Chapman was arrested Feb. 22 just south on Highway 96 South near Memaws by Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and Newton deputies.

Chapman had been first arrested Feb. 7 for possession of a controlled substance and used his brother’s identity, which led to additional charges.

Chapman is now in custody fraudulent use/possession of false identifying information, fail to identify as a fugitive from justice, tampering with governmental record with intent to defraud or harm and possession of a controlled substance.

“We want to thank Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for their valuable assistance as well as Citizens from Newton County for their information on the whereabouts of this individual,” a Newton County Sheriff’s Office statement read.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office previously spotted Chapman in Bon Wier in eastern Newtown County driving a vehicle.

When a deputy initiated a traffic stop on Chapman, 39, he turned on to CR 4101, accelerated his vehicle, rounded the corner and tried to get away, police said.

Chapman ran off the roadway and wrecked into a tree before fleeing into the woods on foot.

The Sheriff’s Office said a search was conducted with negative results.