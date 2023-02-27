Orange County marriage licenses issued: Feb. 21 – Feb. 24, 2023
Published 5:01 am Monday, February 27, 2023
Marriage licenses issued for the week of February 21, 2023 through February 24, 2023 from the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County clerk:
Christian Adam Byars and Lauren Haley Norcross
Bailee Erin Bacon and Rachel Nicole Richard
Marvin Roberts and Joe Ann Richard
Alton Wesley Teinert and Elizabeth Gabrielle Allison
Patrick Scott Morris and Chelse Hernandez Cisneros
Tommy Lee Tankersley and Jenny Lynn boykin
Brandon Joseph Vennebush and Shawna Marie Hebert
Justin Michael Hickey and Jane Selbe Garza
Karl Marc Vanderstrucken and Leslie Pauline Mcknight
Carl Dennis Lashley and Jodi Eve Lacouture
Zachary Walter Brown and Paige nicole Roberts
Jerry Wayne Lummus and Bethannie Janelle Isaacs
Donald Owen Gonzales and Latisha Mashea Runnels
Hobbie Wyane Bingham and Stacey Ann Molinari
Brennon Ross Mitchell and Alyson Kae Smith