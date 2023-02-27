Orange County marriage licenses issued: Feb. 21 – Feb. 24, 2023 Published 5:01 am Monday, February 27, 2023

Marriage licenses issued for the week of February 21, 2023 through February 24, 2023 from the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County clerk:

Christian Adam Byars and Lauren Haley Norcross

Bailee Erin Bacon and Rachel Nicole Richard

Marvin Roberts and Joe Ann Richard

Alton Wesley Teinert and Elizabeth Gabrielle Allison

Patrick Scott Morris and Chelse Hernandez Cisneros

Tommy Lee Tankersley and Jenny Lynn boykin

Brandon Joseph Vennebush and Shawna Marie Hebert

Justin Michael Hickey and Jane Selbe Garza

Karl Marc Vanderstrucken and Leslie Pauline Mcknight

Carl Dennis Lashley and Jodi Eve Lacouture

Zachary Walter Brown and Paige nicole Roberts

Jerry Wayne Lummus and Bethannie Janelle Isaacs

Donald Owen Gonzales and Latisha Mashea Runnels

Hobbie Wyane Bingham and Stacey Ann Molinari

Brennon Ross Mitchell and Alyson Kae Smith