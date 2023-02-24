Spring Break Shootout Jet Ski Races nearing; check out the details Published 10:49 am Friday, February 24, 2023

Explore Orange and Nauti Water Racing are excited to announce the Spring Break Shootout Jet Ski races.

This first-time new event features jet ski racing that will be held March 17 and 18.

The fun is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the City of Orange Boat Ramp, located at 1000 Simmons Drive.

Concessions and children’s activities will be on site for all to enjoy.

There will be no charge to attend this family friendly event.

Kids activities and food vendors will be on site.

Please note no dogs or pets are allowed at the City of Orange Boat Ramp or Riverside Pavilion.

Coolers are welcome.

For additional information, contact the Orange Convention and Visitors Bureau at 409-883-1011 or orangetexas.gov.