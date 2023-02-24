PHOTO FEATURE — Orange mayor speaks of community service with Next Generation Published 12:10 am Friday, February 24, 2023

Guest speaker Mayor Larry Spears Jr. attended the Next Generation meeting at the Orange Recreation Center to speak on what is happening within the community and how young professionals can be a part of the growth and positivity.

The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce established Next Generation to create networking opportunities for young professionals between the ages of 21 and 40.

For additional information, call the Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce at 409-883-3536.