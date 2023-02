PHOTO FEATURE — New construction of car wash announced for Orange Published 12:12 am Friday, February 24, 2023

The City of Orange announced plans for new construction of a private business car wash.

BCS Capital Group, based out of Houston, has proposed the project.

WhiteWater Express Car Wash will be constructed at 16th Street and Interstate 10 near Chick-fil-A and Starbucks, city officials said, this week.