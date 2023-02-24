Little Cypress-Mauriceville officials say threat made to high school on Friday Published 3:14 pm Friday, February 24, 2023

Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District officials said they learned of an alleged threat made by a student against the high school on Friday.

Law enforcement officials were on site and began an investigation immediately, according to the LCM CISD.

“The district does not tolerate threats of any kind and stands behind its Student Code of Conduct, which states that any student found to make, share or insinuate a plausible threat will face severe consequences,” a district release said.

“The safety and protection of our LCM CISD family remains our top priority. As we work to ensure a safe work and learning environment for our faculty, staff and students, we will not waiver from our overall mission: graduating future-ready students.”